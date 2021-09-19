Digital Education Necessary for Emerging Global Industry 4.0

AKP Phnom Penh, September 18, 2021 — Quality and equitable education and training on ICT skill, digital technology and science are necessary for Cambodian youth to engage in the emerging global industry 4.0 age.

H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports highlighted the insights in a recent dissemination workshop of an inter-ministerial launch of the Basic Education Equivalency Programme (BEEP) through a videoconference.

The minister continued that BEEP will provide good opportunities for youth, garment workers, and out-of-school students to continue skill learning at technique and vocational training education institutions as well as high schools.

This programme reflects the Royal Government of Cambodia’s effort in developing human resources, the youth to respond to emerging job markets in the country and beyond.

H.E. Pich Sophoan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Permanent Secretary of State at the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training and Mr. Sadar Umar Alam, Representative of UNESCO to Cambodia who also joined the virtual event underlined the significance of BEEP and called for collective effort to support and implement the guidelines of the programme.

BEEP is a joint initiative among the two ministries and UNESCO to expand access to basic education through flexible, self-paced and blended learning which is part of the United Nations (UN) joint programme on Decent Employment for Youth (DEY Phase II) in Cambodia.

DEY Phase-II aims to support young women and men in Cambodia to obtain decent and productive employment opportunities by ensuring that they are better able to meet labour market demand and are prepared for quality employment.

