Cambodian Health Minister on Flight to Deliver Donations to Myanmar

A Cambodian delegation led by H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health and Chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee to Combat COVID-19, is heading to Nay Pyi Taw this morning to deliver the Royal Government of Cambodia’s donations to Myanmar in contribution to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations include US$200,000 in cash and medical equipment, including 3 million Face Masks, 500,000 Rapid Tests, Personal Protection Equipment-PPE 2,000 sets, 100 units of Oxygen Concentrator, 20 units of Ventilator Machine and 20 units of Patient Monitor + Accessories.

“I am firmly convinced that with our joint efforts, we will overcome this global pandemic in one piece,” wrote Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in a letter dated Aug. 17 to H.E. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

Besides, Cambodia has reconfirmed its pledge of US$100,000 for the ASEAN humanitarian assistance to Myanmar through AHA Centre.

On the other hand, the Cambodian Red Cross (CRC) also donated US$100,000 to the Myanmar Red Cross Society to support its humanitarian mission during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In November last year, the Royal Government of Cambodia provided Myanmar with more than 2 million facemasks and some medical materials to contribute with the latter’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press