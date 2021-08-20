Cambodian NA President to Attend 42nd AIPA General Assembly via Videoconference

Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA), is going to attend the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), at the invitation of his Brunei counterpart H.E. Pehin Dato Abdul Rahman Taib, Chairman of the 42nd AIPA General Assembly, to be held from Aug. 23 to 25 via Videoconference.

According to a news release of NA General Secretariat, the 42nd virtual AIPA General Assembly will be themed “Forging Parliamentary Cooperation in Digital Inclusion towards ASEAN Community 2025”.

During the 42nd General Assembly of AIPA, Samdech Heng Samrin and other Cambodian delegates will attend the opening and closing ceremonies, and the meetings of the Executive Committee, Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA), Young Parliamentarians of AIPA, Committee on Political Matters, Committee on Economic Matters, Committee on Social Matters, and Committee on Organisational Matters

Established on Sept. 2, 1977, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly was originally called the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organisation (AIPO), and the title was changed to AIPA in 2006.

AIPA serves as a legislative body of ASEAN member countries who take turn to host this annual event based on alphabetical order of the countries.

Cambodia became a member of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in 1999.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press