COVID-19: 145 Imported Cases among 533 New Infections

A total of 533 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded this morning, of which 145 were imported, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The tally of COVID-19 in Cambodia thus increased to 87,723, including 13,619 imported cases, the same source continued.

Meanwhile, it underlined, there were 632 new recoveries and 17 new deaths; bringing the total cured cases and death toll to 83,298 and 1,747, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press