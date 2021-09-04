Ministry, ADB Bolstering Science and Technology Education in Cambodia

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has organised a workshop on the preparation of Cambodia Science and Technology Project in Upper Secondary Education “CAM STEP UP”.

The workshop took place on Wednesday through a videoconference under the presidency of H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports.

Senior officials of the Ministries of Economy and Finance, and Education, Youth and Sports, representatives from ADB, and rectors of public educational institutions joined the preparation workshop.

It discussed key contents of the project including CAM STEP UP plans and primary review of three result indicators such as equitable expansion of upper secondary education, quality strengthening of “STEM” teaching and learning, and capacity development for leading and managing educational institutions and schools.

The five-year (2022-2027) Cambodia Science and Technology Project for Upper Education is well aligned with the educational strategic plan 2019-2023, and the educational roadmap 2030 of the Cambodia’s Sustainable Development Goals 4 (SDG4).

It also builds on accumulated experience and achievements from the Upper Secondary Education Sector Development Projects 1 and 2 (USESDP 1) and (USESDP 2).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press