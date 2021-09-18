Cambodian PM Says Opposition’s Zoom Meeting Not Private

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, said the recent virtual internal meeting of the senior members of the court-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was not private and his presence was not through hacking.

Addressing to a press conference following the launching ceremony of vaccination campaign for children aged from 6 to under 12 years old here this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that he had the right to attend the meeting because this was not private.

“I had full right to attend this meeting, it was not a private one. This is the national security issue that I can attend,” he said. “This is not wrong, I have the password and code to attend this Zoom meeting.”

Samdech Techo Hun Sen reiterated that his presence at the virtual meeting “does not mean to give any negotiation signal”, but to send out his message that his men are everywhere.

The Premier stressed that the current priority of the Royal Government is to focus on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the post-pandemic economic recovery, and the commune/Sangkat council election.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press