Cambodian Senate President to Pay an Official Visit to Vietnam Next Week

A high-level delegation of the Cambodian Senate led by its President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum will pay an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam early next week, from Oct. 24 to 26.

The forthcoming visit will be made at the invitation of H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, according to a press release of the Senate Secretariat issued on Oct. 21.

The visit intends to strengthen and expand the ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two peoples and countries as well as between the Cambodian Senate and the Vietnamese NA, it underlined.

It is also aimed to cheer the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodia-Vietnam diplomatic relations, and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022, added the source.

During the visit, Samdech Say Chhum will hold talks with Vietnamese top leaders including H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vietnamese President H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vietnamese NA President H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue, and Vietnamese Prime Minister H.E. Pham Minh Chinh as well as some other Vietnamese dignitaries, the press release pointed out.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press