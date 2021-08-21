Cambodia’s Roadmap on Science, Technology, and Innovation Launched

The Royal Government of Cambodia has launched the ‘Roadmap on Science, Technology, and Innovation 2030’ as part of an effort to grease the country towards upper middle-income status by 2030.

The launching ceremony was held virtually on Aug. 19 under the auspices of H.E. Cham Prasidh, Senior Minister and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

The event was attended by Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and officials and representatives from relevant government institutions and development partners concerned.

H.E. Cham Prasidh spoke highlight of the efforts of the General Department of Science, Technology and Innovation for compiling the road map through the support from ESCAP and other stakeholders.

“The Roadmap on Science, Technology, and Innovation of Cambodia 2030 is an important strategic policy document to help guide ministries and institutions in implementing policies to achieve the Royal Government’s vision of becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050,” he said.

Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana stated that the roadmap harnessing the potential of science, technology and innovation will be pivotal for Cambodia to meet the Sustainable Development Goals and build back better from the pandemic with inclusivity, resiliency and sustainability.

“This Roadmap will guide government officials and other key stakeholders on the critical actions required to enhance national STI capabilities and nurture a dynamic innovation ecosystem,” she said.

Cambodia’s STI Roadmap 2030 has five policy strategies: to enhance the governance structure of the STI system, develop the national STI workforce, strengthen research capacity and quality, increase collaboration and linkages between different stakeholders, and foster an enabling ecosystem for innovation.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press