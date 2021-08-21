Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville expressway Construction Achieved at 65 Percent

The Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville expressway construction project has been now 65 percent complete.

The update was shared by Senior Minister, Minister of Public Work and Transport H.E. Sun Chanthol in a meeting of Infrastructure and Regional Integration Technical Working Group (IRITWG) held yesterday in hybrid format.

The construction process of the expressway continues as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The ministry has been also conducting study on the construction of Phnom Penh-Bavet expressway under BOT form, H.E. Sun Chanthol added.

The Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville expressway project was launched on Mar. 22, 2019 under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Techo Hun Sen. The construction would take about 48 months.

The US$1.9-billion worth expressway stretches over 190 kilometres connecting the capital of Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville’s deep-sea port, by crossing the provinces of Kandal, Kampong Speu, and Koh Kong.

The construction project is invested by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) through Cambodian PPSHV Expressway Co., Ltd.

The total road width is up to 24.5 metres, while traffic lanes, divided into 4, are 15 metre wide in total, allowing all types of vehicles to drive up to 100 kilometres per hour and some places, the speed peak is 120 kilometres per hour.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press