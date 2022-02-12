CAMSOC’s Strategies for SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023

The Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) has put nine strategies for the success of the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence and President of CAMSOC highlighted the strategies in the closing ceremony of the CAMSOC’s annual meeting on Feb. 10.

Samdech Tea Banh advised that leaders, line officials and the CAMSOC’s technical committees have to execute their respective role and responsibility guided by the CAMSOC strategies.

He called on further capacity advancement among Cambodian national athletes and the dissemination to inspire the support for the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023.

Samdech Tea Banh also expressed his appreciation of the effort of the committee for their 2021 achievements.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press