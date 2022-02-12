“Mekong Peace Park” Being Developed to Promote Culture of Peace

The Universal Peace Foundation (UPF) in cooperation with the Asian Cultural Council and the Asian Vision Institute based in Cambodia, is developing a “Mekong Peace Park” to further promote peace and prosperity in the region.

The project was shared by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, while presiding over the opening ceremony of the World Summit 2022 held under the theme “Toward Peace on the Korean Peninsula” in Seoul, the Republic of Korea this morning.

The “Mekong Peace Park” project, is aimed to further promote the value and culture of peace, build the foundations and the ecosystem of peace, and document and share knowledge on peace, he stressed.

“I look forward to seeing fruitful, meaningful outcomes from this project,” Samdech Techo Prime Minister said.

Cambodia and the Mekong region can offer lessons on peace-making, peacebuilding, and national reconciliation, he continued, adding, “Win-Win policy in Cambodia for instance can be a source of inspiration and learning for other countries. We cannot use war to end war. We need to use peaceful dialogue and win-win negotiation to end war.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press