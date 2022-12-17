Chinese-Invested Largest Power Generation Project In Cambodia Launched Operation

PHNOM PENH, The Huadian Preah Sihanouk coal-fired power plant in Cambodia, yesterday passed a commissioning test successfully, and was officially put into operation, becoming the largest power generation project in the country.

The Huadian Preah Sihanouk 2×350 MW Coal-fired Power Plant (HSPGC Power Plant) under China’s Huadian Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., said in a statement, the plant adopted Chinese standards, technology and equipment, with an installed capacity of 2×350 megawatt (MW).

“It is a coal-fired power plant with the largest installed capacity, the most advanced indicators, and the highest environmental protection level in Cambodia,” it said.

“The full operation of HSPGC is of great significance for improving Cambodia’s power supply structure, and perfecting Cambodia’s power infrastructure,” it said.

The construction of the plant, located in south-west Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province, took 27 months, from Aug, 2020 to Nov, 2022, to complete.

Energy demand in Cambodia surged to 4,014 MWs in 2021, an increase of one percent from 3,972 MWs in the year before, according to the Electricity Authority of Cambodia (EAC).

Some 3,033 MWs were generated locally by hydroelectric dams, coal-fired power plants, diesel-fired power plants, solar power plants and biomass power plants, and 981 MWs were imported from neighbouring Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, the EAC said.

