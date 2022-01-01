Chom Chao Flyover and Underpass, 92 Percent Complete

AKP Phnom Penh, The construction of Chom Chao flyover and underpass was 92 percent complete as of Dec. 30.

The information was announced in a press release from the Phnom Penh municipal administration, adding that the construction is expected to finish in March 2022.

As of now, 5 out of 8 flyovers and underpasses of the infrastructure project have been put for temporary use.

Once ready, the flyover will help not only facilitate the travel for residents, but also promote the beauty and development in the capital.

