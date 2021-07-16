Construction of 38 Roads in Siem Reap Reaches 66 Percent

Construction of the 38 roads in Siem Reap city has now achieved 66 percent, according to Senior Minister, Minister of Public Works and Transport H.E. Sun Chanthol.

The minister shared the update in a recent review meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence, Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh who leads a joint committee for the 38 road construction, and participated by concerned delegates.

H.E. Sun Chanthol acknowledged clear leadership of the management of the assigned committee and the hard work of the team’s members contributing to keeping the construction well on track, despite the COVID-19 threat.

He also echoed the vision of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen that the roads will connect the livelihood and economy of the suburban areas to the provincial city, make more cultural and natural tourism sites conveniently accessible, attract more tourists, and create jobs.

While reviewing the progress, the meeting also looked into issues faced by the construction work for the past seven months.

The construction of 38 roads of around 108 kilometres is expected to cost about US$140 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press