Japan Donates 30 More Ambulances to Cambodia

The Government of Japan has provided the Kingdom of Cambodia with additional 30 ambulances, as part of the efforts of to counter the novel coronavirus infection worldwide, announced the Embassy of Japan in Phnom Penh in a press release issued this evening.

This is in addition to the 70 ambulances that have already been provided, it said, adding that the 30 new ambulances have been deployed to many health facilities this week.

This assistance is based on the cooperation measures put in place with ASEAN countries that were announced by former Prime Minister H.E. ABE Shinzo at the Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit held in April last year. The initiative is one of many employed by the Government of Japan to confront COVID-19 on a global scale. So far, in response to a request from the Royal Government of Cambodia, Japan has supplied medical equipment such as 100 ambulances, 10 X-ray inspection equipment, 26 ultrasound diagnostic equipment, 63 oxygen generators and 100 ICU beds and so on to Cambodia.

In addition to this, on July 13, 2021, H.E. Mr. MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Foreign Minister of Japan announced that Japan will provide, through the COVAX facility, approximately 1,000,000 doses of AstraZeneca Vaccines manufactured in Japan to Cambodia. It will be shipped to Phnom Penh as soon as the logistics arrangement by the COVAX facility is completed.

“Japan will continue to cooperate with the Royal Government of Cambodia to provide necessary equipment. We hope that these supplies will be helpful for the Cambodian healthcare professionals who are working so hard to fight COVID-19,” underlined the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press