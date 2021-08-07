Mekong-Japan FMs Supports Cambodia’s Initiative

The Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers have expressed their support for Cambodia’s initiative to establish a joint working group on the “Mekong-Japan Economic Recovery Scenario”, at their 14th Meeting held on Aug. 6 via Videoconference.

The joint working group will explore possible recovery efforts in revitalisaing the tourism industry, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the much-needed investment in the sub-region.

The following is the outcomes of the 14th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting released last night by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press