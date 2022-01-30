COVID-19: 54 New Cases Reported; Tally 121,242

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 increased to 121,242 this morning after the detection of 54 new cases, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The new infections are of Omicron variant, of which 45 were locally transmitted and the rest were imported; bringing the total Omicron cases in Cambodia to 789, including 342 Omicron community cases, it added.

At the same time, the same source said, zero COVID-19-related death was recorded for 25 days in a row while 60 more patients have successfully been cured; the death toll and total recovered cases stood at 3,015 and 117,363, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press