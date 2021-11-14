COVID-19: 60 New Cases Detected, But 65 Recovered Patients

Cambodia reported only 60 new cases of COVID-19 this morning; bringing the tally to 119,481, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

These are PCR test results, pointed out the ministry, stressing that 7 of which were imported, while the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

Meanwhile, the source added, there were 65 newly recovered cases, but 5 new deaths (3 of them have not been vaccinated); bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 115,862 and 2,861, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

