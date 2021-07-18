COVID-19: More Than 800 New Infections; 315 Imported

Cambodia recorded 845 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this morning; bringing the national count to 67,181.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, among the new infections, 315 were imported and the rest were community cases linked to the Feb. 20 outbreak.

At the same time, additional 975 patients have successfully been cured; raising the recovered cases to 58,930.

Besides, the COVID-19 claimed 30 more lives; the death toll rose to 1,106.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

