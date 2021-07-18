Cambodia Records 30 New COVID-19 Deaths

The death toll from COVID-19 in Cambodia has surged to 1,106, after 30 new fatalities were reported today, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian nation also confirmed 845 new infections, including 315 imported cases, pushing the national total caseload to 67,181, the ministry said, adding that, 975 other patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 58,930.

Cambodia launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10.

MoH’s secretary of state and spokeswoman, Or Vandine said, 5.76 million people, or 57.6 percent of the 10 million targeted adult population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“With this achievement, awakening individual and family’s joint action to suppress virus transmission is a must now, to prevent a large scale community transmission, if we do not want to see the tragedy in health and economy,” she wrote on Twitter.–

