COVID-19: National Counts Rise to 81,891 with 556 New Infections

The tally of COVID-19 in Cambodia jumped to 81,891 with the detection of 556 new cases this morning.

The figures were shared by the Ministry of Health in a press release, adding that of the new infections, 154 were imported and the rest were community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident.

At the same time, 750 new recoveries and 25 new deaths were reported; bringing the total cured cases and death toll in the Kingdom to 75,495 and 1,562, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was recorded in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press