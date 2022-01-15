Dauntri Dam in Battambang Province 61 Percent Complete

Dauntri Dam Development Project has been 61 percent complete as of January 2022.

The update was shared following the construction site inspection by H.E. Chuon Bithol, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology and H.E. Pen Thirong, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Ms. Lee Hye Kyung, Director of Korea Eximbank/EDCF also joined the inspection of the dam development project implementation at Rokhakiri district of Battambang province on Jan. 13.

The construction was launched on Jun. 25, 2018, and is expected to be finished sometime in 2023.

Once ready, the Dauntri Dam Development Project will be able to supply water for thousands of hectares, especially for rice farming.

It will also contribute to increasing access to clean water among the locals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press