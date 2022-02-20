First Lady Encourages More Breastfeeding for Infants Aged 0-6 Months Old

Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen, Cambodian First Lady and President of the Cambodia Red Cross (CRC) has urged mothers to breastfeed their infants aged from 0 to 6 months old.

Samdech Bun Rany Hun Sen made the point in her message to mark the Feb. 21 National Day on Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.

She called on pregnant women to have their health checked regularly, at least four times before the delivery, with skilled doctors at the health centre or hospital nearest to their home.

She also reminded them to fully comply the “Three Dos, Three Don’ts” safety measure and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cambodia is committed to push up the rate of breastfeeding for infants aged from 0 to 6 months to 85 percent by 2030, according to H.E. Dr. Yim Chhay Ly, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Cambodia’s health and demographic survey 2014 indicates that the rate of breastfeeding dropped from 74 percent in 2010 to 65 percent in 2014.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press