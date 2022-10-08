Flash floods hit parts of Cambodia, killing 4

Flash floods have been hitting parts of Cambodia, leaving at least four people dead, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a voice message released publicly, Hun Sen said rainwater flooding has also forced the evacuation of a number of affected families to higher ground.

He added that the floods have inundated 151,412 hectares of rice paddy and 41,024 hectares of other crops.

“Water has receded at some places, but risen at some places, and according to weather forecast, there will be some more rains,” Hun Sen said. “However, the situation is under control.”

Source: Trend News Agency