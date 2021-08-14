Japan Praised for Vital Role in Cambodia’s Development

The assistance from the Government and people of Japan have contributed to the development of Cambodia in almost all areas, which reflects the crucial role of Japan as an important “strategic development partner” of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

The remark was made by H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance during a recent virtual meeting with H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia, according to a press release of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The Cambodian DPM expressed his profound thanks to the Government of Japan for its material, technical and financial support for Cambodia, particularly the one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which is a generous gesture of Japan.

H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth thus requested the Government of Japan, through H.E. Ambassador, for more assistance in AstraZeneca vaccines, as well as for its support and coordination so that Cambodia can order the vaccines.

Both sides also discussed the recovery and development mechanisms of different sectors when the COVID-19 eases, especially the recovery and promotion of investment in Cambodia.

Cambodia welcomes the consideration of a concessional loan plan (phase 2) for the emergency support programme in response to COVID-19 outbreak to support the implementation of economic recovery measures as well as control measures against the pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press