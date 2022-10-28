Keisuke Honda Committed to Support Cambodian Football Team for SEA Games 2023

Mr. Keisuke Honda, General Manager of the Cambodian National Team, is strongly committed to support Cambodian football team for the 32nd SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

Speaking in a press conference in Phnom Penh on Oct. 26, Mr. Keisuke Honda unveiled two key plans, stressing that they are crucial to succeed in the games.

It is very important for the team, we will try to get a good result although it will be a tough challenge, said Mr. Keisuke Honda.

Anything could happen whether against Thailand or Vietnam, we could be able to win, and we try to increase the percentage for winning even if it is just only one percent.

According to the general manager, the two key are preparation of training camps both in the country and overseas and use of over-age players because other countries also do that.

Cambodia listed 37 kinds of sports and a demonstration sport for the forthcoming SEA Games 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press