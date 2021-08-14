MAFF, CFIU to Exchange Information on Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) and Cambodia Financial Intelligence Unit (CFIU) of the National Bank of Cambodia will cooperate on information exchange related to money laundering and terrorism financing in the field of agriculture.

Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here at the ministry yesterday under the presidency of H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of MAFF and H.E. Ms. Ouk Maly, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia.

According to H.E. Minister, apart from the collaboration in information exchange, the MoU will also help build the capacity of relevant officials in analysing, monitoring, and controlling the terrorists’ activities in money laundering and terrorism financing in order to take timely and effective crackdown measures, which will maintain financial security, investment environment, and ensure justice, equity and transparency for investors.

This is the 18th MoU reached by the CFIU and local competent institutions.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press