Ministry Acknowledges Hard work of Forest Rangers

Ministry of Environment has acknowledged the hard work of the Cambodian forest rangers, including those who are female.

The ministry has publicly recognised them recently stressing their courage and national conscience to preserve Cambodia’s natural resources.

Cambodia currently has more than 1,200 forest rangers, including 42 females, stationed in 20 protected areas across the country.

The work as forest rangers is quite challenging and risky, nevertheless, our male and female rangers are fulfilling their role very well, continued the ministry.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press