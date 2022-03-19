Ministry, Asia Foundation Sign Education Cooperation Agreement

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and the Asia Foundation have entered a cooperative agreement to foster Cambodia’s education.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports and Mr. David D. Arnold, President of The Asia Foundation here in Phnom Penh on Mar. 18.

H.E. Hang Chuon Naron underlined the ministry’s effort in developing digital education at all levels through audio-visual materials for students, training teachers on online teaching, and cooperation with internet service providers to support online teaching and learning.

Mr. David D. Arnold briefed the minister that The Asia Foundation has significantly contributed to Cambodia’s education development, especially in implementation of information technology training programme, provision of scholarships and STEM education development.

He also pledged to continue strengthening the cooperation on education sector with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.

H.E. Hang Chuon Naron thanked The Asia Foundation for its active contribution to Cambodia’s education development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press