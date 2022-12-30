More Training for Media Officials on Law Encouraged

Minister of Information has urged for more legal training for media Officials, including the laws on marital property, spouse assets distribution, and labour.

The minister H.E. Khieu Kanharith made the point while presiding over the closing ceremony of a workshop on “Succession and Establishment of Succession” here in Phnom Penh on Dec. 29.

In the-rule-of-law country like Cambodia, it is crucial for all media officials to comprehend and have legal knowledge as a basis, said H.E. Khieu Kanharith.

He also spoke highly of the Cambodian Women for Peace and Development Association for the Ministry of Information for organising the vital workshop, and thanked the key speaker H.E. Mrs. Khieu Mealy, Senior Director of Sok Siphana & Associates, for sharing her knowledge and experience with the trainees.

Some 150 senior officials and civil servants from the Ministry of Information’s five General Departments joined the event.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press