Nearly 47,000 Rapid Test Kits Sold

As of July 4 evening, 46,675 COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits have been sold to 210 companies and institutions, according to the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC).

The ministry continued that it had received a total of 745 requests for 262,775 test kits, but only the companies and institutions with many staff and are located in high-risk areas or involved in COVID-19 cases were the priorities.

MPTC will deal with other purchase requests in accordance with the above priorities and with the remaining stock of equipment and additional imports.

MPTC recently announced to sell one COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit for US$3.7 to end-users. The price set was exactly that spent by the government to buy the kits from South Korea – there is no additional cost to it, the ministry underlined.

The move was made following a direction from Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen to capacitate and enable the private sector to run the rapid testing for COVID-19 for their staff in order to timely and better contain possible outbreak of COVID-19.

As of yesterday, Cambodia’s COVID-19 tally rose to 54,291, of which 46,740 have recovered and 720 have lost their lives.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press