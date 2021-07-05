COVID-19: 896 New Cases; Tally 55,187

Cambodia’s daily cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) dropped a little bit to 896 this morning; the tally stood at 55,187.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, 210 of the new infections are imported, and the rest are locally transmitted cases connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

At the same time, 646 more patients have successfully recovered; the total cured patients in the Kingdom rose to 47,386.

Besides, 28 more deaths were registered; bringing the death toll to 748.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

