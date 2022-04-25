Outcomes of Cambodian PM’s Participation in 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit in Japan

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation this morning issued a press release on the outcomes of the participation of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen in the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit in Japan.

At the invitation of His Excellency Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, and the Joint Executive Committee of the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, led a high-level delegation to attend the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit, under the theme “Water for Sustainable Development: Best Practices and the Next Generation”, which was held on 23-24 April 2022 in Kumamoto city, Japan.

At the Summit, Samdech Techo Prime Minister delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the vital importance of water as essential resource for sustainable development. In this regard, Samdech Techo Prime Minister underscored the necessity to work together to manage the resource sustainably for now and in the future through:

1. Continuing to promote the development and integration of infrastructure networks to support water resource management at country, regional and global levels.

2. Continuing to promote the development of responsible socio-economic activities and to support green development, especially for agriculture which requires great amount of water.

3. Promoting and enhancing our digital cooperation to leverage the progress of digital technology development for the use and management of water resource in efficient and effective manners.

4. Continuing to support programs, initiatives and activities that support the promotion of social sustainability in the use and management of water resource to ensure that all people around the world have access to water as needed.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister reaffirmed Cambodia’s strong commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders, through both regional and international mechanisms, to strengthen and promote a more effective and efficient governance and management of water resource and the Mekong River basin, towards achieving “Water for Sustainable Development”. Samdech Techo Prime Minister expressed his firm belief that the high-level political will, joint efforts, and collective actions, will indeed ensure a successful achievement of this objective.

At the Summit, the Leaders of the participating countries agreed to issue the “Kumamoto Declaration”, in which they have reached a collective understanding that recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic requires transformation into quality-oriented societies that are resilient, sustainable and inclusive and can be achieved by strengthening actions for water sustainability. To this end, they are determined to strengthen the development of quality infrastructure for the water sector, integrating both hard and soft components, including data management.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Samdech Techo Prime Minister and His Excellency Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan held a bilateral meeting and exchanged views on close cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, as well as regional and international issues of common interests and concerns. The two Leaders recalled with satisfaction the success of His Excellency Kishida’s official visit to Cambodia in March 2022. The two Prime Ministers highly valued the continued development of bilateral relations and cooperation in many fields during the period of almost 70 years. With regard to the request of Samdech Techo Prime Minister to elevate the strategic partnership to comprehensive strategic partnership, Prime Minister Kishida responded that Japan shared Cambodia’s opinion and it could be a priority for the celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Cambodia and Japan in 2023.

As this year marks the 30th Anniversary of Japan Self-Defense Force’s PKO in Cambodia, the two Leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation in security and defense. His Excellency Kishida reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to further develop Sihanoukville Autonomous Port. His Excellency Kishida expressed Japan’s intention to continue strengthening cooperation with Cambodia in the water related sectors, according to the spirit of the Kumamoto Declaration and the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology of Cambodia and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan. Samdech Techo Prime Minister welcomed and expressed high appreciation to the Japanese government for its leading role in expanding water supply system, development of sewerage system and irrigation system in Cambodia.

The two Leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interests and concerns, including the crisis in Myanmar, conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the Korean Peninsula issue. Samdech Techo Prime Minister informed his Japanese counterpart of the outcomes of the first visit to Myanmar of Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, as the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar. The Japanese Prime Minster commended and expressed support for Cambodia’s efforts as ASEAN Chair to find solution to address regional and international challenges. Responding to the invitation of Samdech Techo Prime Minister, His Excellency Kishida positively replied that he looks forward to attending the ASEAN Related Summits in Cambodia later this year.

Thereafter, Samdech Techo Prime Minister and the Japanese Prime Minister presided over the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology of Cambodia and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan.

His Excellency Kishida hosted a dinner in honour of Samdech Techo Prime Minister and the Cambodian delegation to tighten the bonds of friendship and strengthen relations between the leaders of the two countries as well as to express his deep appreciation to Samdech Techo Prime Minister for the warm welcome and kind hospitality extended to him and the Japanese delegation during his official visit to Cambodia in March 2022.

In addition, Samdech Techo Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Phankham Viphavanh, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), to further strengthen the traditional bonds of friendship and comprehensive and long-lasting strategic partnership between Cambodia and Laos. The Prime Minister of the Lao PDR expressed high appreciation to Samdech Techo for the generous donation of the Royal Government and the people of Cambodia in the forms of medical equipment, COVID-19 vaccines, 13 vaccination transport vehicles and financial support to the Government and people of Laos to support its fight against COVID-19. The two Prime Ministers committed to implement the decisions agreed upon during the official visit of His Excellency Phankham Viphavanh to Cambodia in November 2021.

The Prime Minister and His Excellency Phankham Viphavanh agreed to enhance defence cooperation and connectivity to promote people-to-people contacts between the two neighbouring countries. To this end, the Prime Minister of Lao PDR informed Samdech Techo that he plans to visit Attapeu and Champasak provinces, bordering with Rattanakiri, Stung Treng and Preah Vihear provinces of Cambodia, during which he also plans to meet with the three provincial governors of Cambodia to foster close cooperation between provinces along the border. Meanwhile, the Lao side intends to invite His Excellency Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of Royal Cambodian Army to visit Laos in the near future. In response, Samdech Techo expressed satisfaction with the intention of the Prime Minister of Laos, which is significant to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also received separate courtesy calls by Mr. TETSUYA Shinohara, Senior Vice President of Mitsubishi Corporation, Mr. KANDA Yogo, General Manager, Representative Office of Mitsubishi Corporation in Phnom Penh and Chairman of Japanese Business Association of Cambodia, and Mr. SOMEYA Satoru, Managing Director of TradeWaltz inc.; and His Excellency KABASHIMA Ikuo, Governor of Kumamoto Prefecture and Mr. ONISHI Kazufumi, Governor of Kumamoto City and Vice Chair of the Joint Executive Committee of the Summit, who led a group of businessmen of 8 private companies. During the meetings, the representatives of the private companies informed Samdech Techo of their business activities and additional investment plans in Cambodia.

