Over 90,000 International Tourists Visit Cambodia in First Five Months

Cambodia registered a total of 91,596 foreigner arrivals in first five months of this year, down 92.2 percent compared to the previous year, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Of the foreign visitors, Thai tourists topped the list with 46,395 arrivals, followed by the Chinese with 27,693.

Most of the international visitors were tourists, businesspersons, and investors.

Tourism Ministry is now working with Ministry of Health and relevant ministries and institutions to allow tourists already vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit the Kingdom.

This initiative would be implemented in the last quarter of this year. It is aimed to revive the tourism sector hit hard by the pandemic.

Last year, Cambodia welcomed 1.3 million international holiday makers, a year-on-year decrease of 80 percent.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press