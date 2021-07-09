COVID-19: 988 New Cases; Tally 59,045

The total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia rose to 59,045 this morning with the detection of 988 new infections.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, of the new cases,199 are imported, and the rest are community cases linked to the Feb. 20 outbreak.

At the same time, 897 more patients have successfully been cured; bringing the total recovered cases in the Kingdom to 50,917.

Besides, the death toll rose to 855 after 30 new deaths were registered.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press