PM Calls on MFIs to Support Relocated People from Angkor Park

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning appealed to all microfinance institutions (MFIs) to further support the relocated people from Angkor Archeological Park.

“I would like to take this opportunity to further call on all MFIs in Cambodia to provide small loans with low interest rate to the relocated people to start new businesses,” he said at the get-together with some 2,800 families who have volunteered to move out of the 1st and 2nd zones of the Angkor Archeological Park to Run Ta Ek development area in Banteay Srei district, Siem Reap province.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen re-emphasised the Royal Government’s long-term support for the relocated people, aiming to improve their livelihoods.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is currently running its relocation programme from Angkor Archeological Park to Run Ta Ek and Peak Sneng, the potential areas with 93,351 plots of land on a total of 10,945ha.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press