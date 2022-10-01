Ruling Party Has No Internal Conflict

President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has reiterated that CPP had no internal conflict.

CPP has reunited five different groups into a liberation force to fight against the Khmer Rouge and been in the power for 43 years without internal conflict, he said this morning while holding a get-together with some 2,800 families who have volunteered to move out of the 1st and 2nd zones of the Angkor Archeological Park to Run Ta Ek development area in Banteay Srei district, Siem Reap province.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen acknowledged that there were some problems, but it was normal for the party’s internal democratic process. “We have been together nearly for half a century and it will continue,” he underlined.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also rejected the rumor about his family’s internal problems.

CPP was found in 1951, and has led Cambodia since 1979.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press