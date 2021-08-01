PM: Frontliners, the Priority for 3rd Dose

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has agreed with the provision of the 3rd dose to boost the immunity against the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a press conference here this morning after the launch of the vaccination campaign of the under-18s, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the frontliners, who account for 500,000 to 1,000,000 people, especially those at the Cambodian-Thai border, are the priority for the 3rd dose or the boosting dose.

AstraZeneca will be used as the boosting dose for those injected with Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccine, while those with AstraZeneca, they would receive Sinopharm or Sinovac for their 3rd dose, he added.

After the frontliners, the 9 million others will get their 3rd doses, he underlined.

Besides, Samdech Techo Prime Minister announced his personal intention to vaccinate those aged 10 and 11 years old. Anyway, he said, it also depends on the recommendation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the vaccine manufacturers.

As of July 31, 7,304,756 adult people have got their first jab, or 73.05 percent of the planned 10 million people for the vaccination, among them 4,783,561 have already received their 2nd dose.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press