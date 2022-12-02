Remains of 49 Cambodian Fallen Combatants Cremated

Remains of 49 combatants of Cambodia’s untied armed forces for national salvation, repatriated from Vietnam, were cremated in a ceremony held on Dec, 2 at the Techo Koh Thmar X16 historical military zone in Tonloung commune, Mémut district, Thbong Khmum province.

The ceremony was presided over by H.E. Chea Sophara, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, and Sen. Lt. Gen. Vo Minh Luong, Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister.

The ashes of the 49 fallen soldiers were kept temporarily in the Friendship Building, pending the inauguration of the common stupa.

The 49 combatants’ remains were handed over yesterday by Vietnam to the Cambodian side in the presence of Gen. Sao Sokha, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (FARC) and Commander of the Royal Gendarmerie, and Sen. Lt. Gen. Do Can, Deputy Director of Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)’s General Department of Politics and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Government Specialised Committee, after being guarded at the Monument of Cambodian fallen combatants in Long Giao commune, Cam My district, Dong Nai province, Vietnam.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press