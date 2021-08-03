Teledyne introduces its new compact thermal camera core

August 3, 2021

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne is pleased to introduce the MicroCalibir™, a new compact, low-power camera platform. This latest uncooled thermal camera platform features the smallest VGA IR core module on the market, making it ideal for OEM drones, handhelds, helmet-mounted and vehicular integration products.

The development of the small and lightweight MicroCalibir is a result of the latest advances made by Teledyne DALSA’s integration of their in-house 12 μm microbolometer pixel technology with a deep-ADC ROIC circuit. This novel ROIC design results in a 1000°C intra-scene temperature range at a sub-50mK NETD.

Its pocket-sized 21 x 21 mm format offers the latest Size Weight and Power (SWaP) optimization for this type of LWIR imager, with very high dynamic range.

Furthermore, the cameras can reach very low, sub-30mK, NETD levels by utilizing advanced, user selectable noise filtering algorithms.

The MicroCalibir platform delivers accurate and high-end thermal capabilities and can be configured by resolution, field of view, and frame rate, to deliver optimal performance in applications such as UAVs, security and surveillance, outdoor recreation/personal vision systems, firefighting and many more.

MicroCalibir cameras and cores are available in QVGA and VGA resolutions and a variety of lens options. Its modular design allows for different interface options, for today and for the future. Current available interfaces are LVCMOS, and USB2, a CSI2 version will follow later in 2021.

About Teledyne
Teledyne is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance digital cameras and custom imaging solutions via its Teledyne DALSA product lines. Their imaging solutions provide a unique combination of speed, resolution, and sensitivity to meet the most demanding digital imaging requirements and are deployed worldwide in a wide range of industrial and scientific applications.

