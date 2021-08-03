Weather Forecast: More Rainfall across Country

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) has forecasted that there would be more rain throughout the country from Aug. 4 to 10, according to its new weather forecast released this morning.

During the period, it added, the temperature would vary between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius for the provinces in the central lowland areas, and from 23 to 32 degrees Celsius for the provinces next to the Dangrek mountain range and highland areas in the northeast.

For the coastal areas, the temperature would range between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius, pointed out MOWRAM, warning people of possible high waves.

The ministry thus called on the public to keep their vigilance of possible phenomena such as thunder, lightning, and gusts.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press