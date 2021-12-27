Traffic Accidents Drop by 18 Percent in First Eleven Months

The number of road accidents saw a decrease of around 18 percent or 533 cases in the first eleven months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020.

The trend was present in a new report by the National Road Safety Committee released recently.

Of the total recorded cases, continued the report, the death toll dropped 11 percent or 162 cases, while the injuries decreased 26 percent or 1,120 cases.

Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and President of the National Road Safety Committee highly appreciated the hard work of all law enforcement officials who have contributed essentially to the decrease.

He also urged for the public to continue respecting the traffic laws for their own safety and the safety of others.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press