Traffic Accidents Drop by 22 Percent in First Semester

AKP Phnom Penh, Number of road accidents saw a decrease of 22 percent or 358 cases in the first semester of this year, compared to the same period in 2020.

The update was highlighted yesterday by Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior on his official Facebook page.

From January to June 2021, there were in total 1,261 road accident cases killing 709 people, and injuring 1,792 others, he pointed out.

The accident hot spots were Phnom Penh capital with 340 cases, followed by Kandal province 86 cases and Svay Rieng province 77 cases.

Samdech Kralahom continued to call on the public’s attention on the respect of traffic laws.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press