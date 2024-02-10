Two-week-long Campaign for 5th Senate Election Kicks off



The 14-day campaign for the 5th Senate Election was launched this morning across the country and will last until Feb. 23, during which all political parties will have the chance for free, equitable and transparent dissemination of their policies and programmes to the public and voters.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) who runs for the senate presidency addressed a message to his compatriots, particularly the voters.

In the two-page message, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that the 5th Senate Election on Feb. 25, 2024 is a very important election for the cause of continued national reconstruction and defence.

‘It is a non-universal election, but it is an election that comes from the real will and desire of the Cambodian people, because all eligible voters are the supreme representatives of the people’s will,’ he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also announced the participation of CPP in the 5th Senate Election with strict respect of laws, regul

ations, procedures, and ethics of the election as well as the election results. The party will cooperate with other political parties, different social circles and the competent authorities at all levels to maintain a good political environment with freedom, justice, social order and safety for the election in order to further strengthen democracy and the rule of law in Cambodia.

‘In this spirit, I would like to call on the eligible voters all over the country to go to the polls and vote for the CPP. […] Voting for the CPP means guaranteeing the fate of the nation, the people and your own,’ he underlined.

CPP is determined to continue to do its utmost to implement its political programme to firmly maintain peace, protect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and to strengthen democracy and the rule of law at both the national and sub-national levels, he reaffirmed.

CPP will continue to boost the national development, improve the people’s living standard, promot

e social harmonisation with respect for human values, freedom and justice, Samdech Techo Hun Sen added.

A total of 11,747 electors will join the Senate Election for the fifth legislative term slated for Feb. 25, 2024. The eligible electors include 125 members (17 female) of the National Assembly and 11,622 commune/Sangkat councillors (2,568 female).

Besides the CPP, the other three political parties that will run for the Senate Election include the Khmer Will Party, FUNCINPEC Party, and National Power Party.

Source:Agence Kampuchea Presse