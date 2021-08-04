UNICEF Praises Cambodia’s Vaccination Programme

The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said Cambodia is one of the nations have been well conducting the vaccination programme against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cambodia has one of the highest percentages of COVID-19 vaccination among its adult population in the WHO Western Pacific Region and is among the top 17 countries in the world to first vaccinate teachers,” it stated on its social media network.

As of Aug. 3, there are some 7.60 million people have got the first doses and 5.03 million the second doses.

For the target of 10 million adults, the vaccination has achieved at 74.84 percent, while for the children aged from 12 to under 18, the vaccination coverage has reached 6.31 percent.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press