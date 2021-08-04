Cambodian Foreign Minister to Attend 14th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will participate in the 14th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting which will be held on Aug. 6, 2021 via videoconference.

This meeting will be chaired by H.E. Motegi Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan and will also be attended by Foreign Ministers from other Mekong countries namely Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Viet Nam.

The Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers will review the progress of the Mekong-Japan cooperation in various areas, set out future direction of this cooperation for promoting sustainable development, enhancing social, economic and cultural interconnections among Mekong countries and Japan, and realising a more vibrant Mekong sub-region, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging challenges. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common interests and concerns.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press