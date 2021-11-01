Vaccination of 5-Year-Old Children against COVID-19 Kicks off on Monday

Children aged 5 years old across Cambodia will receive their vaccines against COVID-19, starting from Nov. 1, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Health made public last night.

The interval between 1st and 2nd doses is 28 days, pointed out the same source, stressing that Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine will be administered for the 5-year-old kids.

Cambodia has currently been conducting four COVID-19 vaccination campaigns: for the 18 years old and up which has achieved 99.98 percent, the 12 to under 18 years old 97.88 percent, the 6 to under 12 years old 101.16 percent, and the 3rd dose or booster dose for already 1,831,190 people.

The Kingdom has so far vaccinated about 85.66 percent of the total population of 16 million.

The country will hold a symbolic ceremony to mark the end of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign (1st dose) tomorrow under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press