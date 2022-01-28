Virtual University Fair to Happen this Weekend

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will organise a virtual university fair on Jan. 29, according to its press release.

The Virtual University Fair is a four-hour online event where students can explore the majors available at universities at 15 participating universities and education institutions in Cambodia.

Experts from different fields will be sharing students about their experience in specific majors from various universities in Cambodia.

Through the event, students will also get introduced about opportunities for vocational training, scholarships and internship.

Students will also be connected via Telegram and online community after the fair to allow them to self-explore about the mentioned openings as well as to get themselves prepared for university study.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press