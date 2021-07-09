Ban of High-risk Business Activities and Gatherings Extended for Two More Weeks

All high-risk occupational and business activities for COVID-19 transmission are required to continue their temporary shutdown for two more weeks, from July 10 to 23.

The extension was announced this evening in a directive by Phnom Penh municipal administration.

The prohibited occupational and business activities include public and private schools, including vocational training schools, except online classes; entertainment businesses such as karaoke, night clubs, beer gardens, and casinos; resorts, museums, and amusement parks; massage therapy businesses; and cinemas, theatres, fitness clubs and sport centres, it pointed out.

At the same time, it added, private large gatherings of 15 people and over are also temporarily banned, but with some exceptions.

As of this morning, there are in total 59,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia, of which 50,917 have recovered with 855 deaths registered.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press