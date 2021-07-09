PM Orders Strict COVID-19 Management at Border to Prevent Delta Variant

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has ordered concerned authorities to strictly control the COVID-19 spread at the border, especially at that with Thailand.

The order, made by the Premier at the first virtual plenary cabinet meeting this morning, is aimed to prevent the Delta variant from entering the community.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his concern over the daily detection of COVID-19 on about 100 Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand, mainly at border gates in Banteay Meanchey and Oddar Meanchey provinces.

“This time is different. Before, among some 1,000 migrant workers from Thailand, only 20 to 30 were detected, but this time, the COVID-19 infections are found on over 100 among 300 migrant workers, and nearly 200 among 500 migrant workers,” he said.

Therefore, the Prime Minister advised to strengthen quarantine at the Cambodian-Thai border so as to prevent the spread of Delta variant in the community, while Alpha has been already present in the community.

“If we also fail to stop the Delta variant from entering into the community, there will be a real disaster in our country,” he underlined, adding that only imported cases have been registered with Delta variant.

As of this morning, there are in total 59,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia, of which 50,917 have recovered, and 855 have lost their lives.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press